Kid Rock's sprawling childhood home up for sale at $600K US
Kid Rock's six-thousand-square-foot former home with a guest house, tennis court, horse stall and pool is for sale.
The luxurious Mich. property might not be what you think
Kid Rock's 6,000-square-foot former home with a guest house, tennis court, horse stall and pool is for sale.
This is not a house he owned after he hit it big. It's where he grew up.
Realtor.com reports Rock's family is asking for $600,000 US for the more than two-hectare property north of Detroit, Mich.
It has five bedrooms, a five-car garage and extensive security.
Rock's father owned a premier car dealership in the area, according to listing agent Pam Ford Morgan.
