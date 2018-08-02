Skip to Main Content
Kid Rock's sprawling childhood home up for sale at $600K US
New

Kid Rock's sprawling childhood home up for sale at $600K US

Kid Rock's six-thousand-square-foot former home with a guest house, tennis court, horse stall and pool is for sale.

The luxurious Mich. property might not be what you think

The Canadian Press ·
Detroit-based artist Kid Rock's childhood home is up for sale in Michigan. (Kid Rock)

This is not a house he owned after he hit it big. It's where he grew up.

Realtor.com reports Rock's family is asking for $600,000 US for the more than two-hectare property north of Detroit, Mich.

It has five bedrooms, a five-car garage and extensive security.

Rock's father owned a premier car dealership in the area, according to listing agent Pam Ford Morgan.

The home is located in Bruce Township, Mich. (Morgan & Milzow Realtors, Inc.)
The house has five bedrooms. (Morgan & Milzow Realtors, Inc.)
According to the listing, the home is for sale at $600,000 U.S. (Morgan & Milzow Realtors, Inc.)
(Morgan & Milzow Realtors, Inc.)
(Morgan & Milzow Realtors, Inc.)
The home has a pool and tennis court on site. (Morgan & Milzow Realtors, Inc.)
