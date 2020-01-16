False alarm triggers demand for KI pills in Windsor Essex

After the erroneous text alert about a nuclear power-plant incident Sunday morning at the Pickering Nuclear Generation Station, east of Toronto, Windsor-Essex residents have a renewed interest to protect themselves with potassium iodide (KI) pills.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said they received calls asking about the pills. So much so, that it's now making them available for residents next week.

"We have received more than 400 calls from our area residents who are interested in potassium iodide pills and we feel that it's important for us to hold these sessions," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the WECHU's medical officer of health.

Previously, pills could be shipped to homes, but due to the cold weather and the need for the pills to be at a controlled temperature, they had to hold a pick-up session.

"We have seen an uptick in the number of calls and inquiries regarding nuclear plants and the potassium iodide pills," he said. "So I think it was expected and now we're doing a response."

Windsor will have two sessions at the health unit's office. Jan. 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Leamington will also have one session at 33 Princess St. on Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in getting KI pills need to bring a valid-ID that shows you live Windsor-Essex. Households can only receive one package of KI pills, which are expected to last between five and 10 years.