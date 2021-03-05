26 COVID-19 cases active in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

The chief of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 following a recent cluster of cases.

As of Thursday, there were 26 active cases on the reserve in Lambton County.

The community's school was closed on Monday to help contain the virus.

Chief Jason Henry said residents had done great job of not letting the virus is in to the community throughout the pandemic and he's urging them to follow public health measures.



"We let our guard down a little bit and the virus crept in," Chief Jason Henry said in a Facebook video on Wednesday.

He said there were 50 tests administered on Monday and all of the 20 results received so far were positive.

Anyone in the community should get tested for COVID-19 if they have attended gatherings or had contact with anyone outside their household in the last 10 to 14 days, he said.

"I can't put enough stress on the importance of being tested because getting tested early in this is going to stop it from going farther and farther," he said.

The community's first COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open on Tuesday.