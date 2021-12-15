Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Windsor man pays tribute to tornado victims with yard display

Windsor man Jerry St. Onge put together a display in front of his house on Giles Boulevard to offer thoughts and prayers for the victims of the weekend tornadoes in the southern US.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with you all'

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·

Windsor man pays tribute to tornado victims with yard display

16 hours ago
Duration 0:58
Windsor man Jerry St. Onge put together a display in front of his house on Giles Boulevard to offer thoughts and prayers for the victims of the weekend tornadoes in the southern U.S. 0:58

When Jerry St. Onge saw the devastation from the weekend tornadoes in the southern U.S., he knew he had to express his emotions.

He went to a store on Ouellette Avenue, bought six American flags and put them together with a Canadian flag, some plywood, two-by-fours and bristol board and fashioned a display on his front lawn on Giles Boulevard.

A sign in the middle written in marker reads: The devastating tornadoes that hit six U.S. states and injured and took lives, our thoughts and prayers are with you all from our neighbourhood at this time.

Jerry St. Onge stands next to the sign he fashioned as a tribute to the victims of the tornadoes in the southern U.S. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"So it was heartfelt. It's pretty sad to have a tornado come by and just rip everything apart from being so close to Christmas and all," said St. Onge. He has family members in the states but they were not affected by the tornadoes.

The tribute sign is part of the extensive Christmas display that decorates his townhouse. 

The sign Jerry St. Onge has put on his front lawn to offer support to the victims of the weekend tornadoes in the southern U.S. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

"It brought tears to my eyes that someone in Canada has a heart and wants to share their compassion," said Noreen Pomeroy, who catches the bus at the stop next to where the sign sits.

"People look at it, they stop and I see people stopping on their bikes and stuff and taking pictures of it. Cars would slow up and look at it," said St. Onge.

"I think it's still a good reminder to come together as a community to help each other out," said neighbour Deena Ziraldo.

St. Onge posted a picture of the display on Facebook but doesn't know if anyone affected by the devastation has seen it. He says the tribute will stay up past Christmas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dale Molnar

Video Journalist

Dale Molnar is an award-winning video journalist at CBC Windsor. He is a graduate of the University of Windsor and has worked in television, radio and print.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now