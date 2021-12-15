Windsor man pays tribute to tornado victims with yard display
'Our thoughts and prayers are with you all'
When Jerry St. Onge saw the devastation from the weekend tornadoes in the southern U.S., he knew he had to express his emotions.
He went to a store on Ouellette Avenue, bought six American flags and put them together with a Canadian flag, some plywood, two-by-fours and bristol board and fashioned a display on his front lawn on Giles Boulevard.
-
More Kentucky factory workers located, raising hopes of lower-than-feared tornado death toll
-
A sign in the middle written in marker reads: The devastating tornadoes that hit six U.S. states and injured and took lives, our thoughts and prayers are with you all from our neighbourhood at this time.
"So it was heartfelt. It's pretty sad to have a tornado come by and just rip everything apart from being so close to Christmas and all," said St. Onge. He has family members in the states but they were not affected by the tornadoes.
The tribute sign is part of the extensive Christmas display that decorates his townhouse.
"It brought tears to my eyes that someone in Canada has a heart and wants to share their compassion," said Noreen Pomeroy, who catches the bus at the stop next to where the sign sits.
"People look at it, they stop and I see people stopping on their bikes and stuff and taking pictures of it. Cars would slow up and look at it," said St. Onge.
"I think it's still a good reminder to come together as a community to help each other out," said neighbour Deena Ziraldo.
St. Onge posted a picture of the display on Facebook but doesn't know if anyone affected by the devastation has seen it. He says the tribute will stay up past Christmas.
