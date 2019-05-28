Windsor constable pleads guilty to assault, impaired driving

A Windsor police constable has pleaded guilty to assault and exceeding the legal limit of blood alcohol while driving following an off-duty incident in the east end of the city last September.

Const. Kenneth Burt has been on suspension with pay since being arrested and charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal blood-alcohol level and four counts of assault.

He appeared on the matter in provincial court Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East after reports of an assault around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2018.

Police said a group of vehicles were travelling along the roadway when they stopped. A number of people were reportedly assaulted after they left their vehicles.

"Anytime an officer commits a criminal act it's a major concern to me as chief of police," said Chief Al Frederick. "It's very disappointing."

Frederick said Burt was investigated and held accountable by his peers without hesitation.

"The fact he has pleaded guilty is also encouraging to me but there's a price to pay," said Frederick.

Facts that were dealt with in court will now go to a disciplinary tribunal, Frederick said, which will decide Burt's future as an officer. A date has not been set for the hearing.

"I will select a hearing officer now and an internal prosecutor and we will go forward," said Frederick, adding the fact Burt pleaded guilty is a factor in determining Burt's future with the service.

Burt has been sentenced to one year of probation, a one-year driving ban and a $1,000 fine.

Burt is a 20-year veteran with the service.