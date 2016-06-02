Kennedy Collegiate secondary school reports COVID-19 case

The Greater Essex County School Board reported its second case of COVID-19 Monday at Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute secondary school.

The board's first case was reported Sept. 20 at Kingsville District High School.

In an email to CBC News, the board's public relations officer Scott Scantlebury said he cannot provide any details on the case and that the board is following guidance from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Posted to the school's website is a letter from principal Kim Rocheleau to the school community. In the letter, Rocheleau confirms the case and states that the school has provided a list of students and staff who may have had contact with the positive case.

According to the letter, the health unit is contacting anyone who have been identified as having a "high-risk exposure."

"If you have not been contacted, you or your child(ren) have not been identified as close contacts," the letter reads.

The board had initially reported its second case on Sept. 21 at its Public Alternative Secondary School (PASS) Mason Centre in Windsor, but quickly removed it after it was determined that the person had not stepped foot in the school.