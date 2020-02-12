Lewenza not running for Ward 7
Lewenza says timing not right
Former CAW president Ken Lewenza has decided not to run for a council seat in Ward 7.
Lewenza was being courted by Unifor officials to run for the vacant seat in a by-election in April.
The seat was vacated by Irek Kusmiercyzk who was elected as MP in Windsor-Tecumseh.
Lewenza said he made the announcement to Unifor retirees Wednesday morning.
"The timing wasn't right," said the 65-year-old retired labour leader.
Lewenza does not live in the ward.
While Lewenza might not be running, there are currently six individuals currently registered for the Ward 7 byelection: University of Windsor economics student Igor Dzaic; past Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board chair Barbara Holland; previous mayoral candidate Ernie Lamont; business-owner and previous Ward 8 candidate Greg Lemay; labour activist and Chrysler worker Michael Malott; and resident Therese Papineau.
The upcoming Ward 7 byelection is scheduled for April 27.
Potential candidates have until March 13 to register.
