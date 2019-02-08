Ken Daniels calls for more help for addicts and their families
The broadcaster's son died from opioid addiction
"Addicts don't want to be addicts."
Sports broadcaster Ken Daniels repeated that sentiment throughout his keynote address at the International Patient Safety Symposium Friday at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.
"The shame and stigma precludes recovery," said Daniels — about parents, not just about the addict, Daniels added.
Daniels' son Jamie died December 2016, after years of opioid addiction.
After Jamie died, Daniels discovered there was something else to deal with: patient brokering.
A Florida rehab centre had "bilked" Jamie's health insurance, pretending to provide help but really hoping for a relapse.
Because of that, Daniels is planning to open a rehab centre in Michigan through the family's foundation named for Jamie.
LISTEN: Ken Daniels spoke with CBC's Windsor Morning before the symposium
"The hardest thing for a parent is to bring a kid who is addicted back home. There's a mistrust there," said Daniels. "They need to be amongst their peers."
Daniels said his son came in and out of rehab, and the family thought he would be a success story, but it didn't happen.
"We all need to talk about this," said Daniels. "If it's not happening in your house, it's probably happening two or three doors down."
WATCH Ken Daniels speaks after his keynote address at the International Patient Safety Symposium
Jamie's lowest point was Daniels' highest point — the moment when Jamie told his father he needed to go into recovery.
"It's sad," Daniels said. "You can't make them stop. They have to want to stop. He wanted to stop."
Daniels said across Canada and the U.S. that things need to change for the death rate to go down, including giving health care providers tools and resources for education and patient management.
The symposium was set up to bridge healthcare between Detroit and Windsor, featuring speakers from health facilities on both sides of the border.