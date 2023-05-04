Here's how some immigrants are keeping traditions alive to stay connected to their roots

For people who have immigrated to Windsor, Ont., traditions from back home help them feel connected to their roots while building a new life in Canada.

Meet Yanet Triana

Yanet Triana moved to Windsor after falling in love with her Canadian husband.

They married and she came to Canada four years ago.

She said it was challenging at first.

WATCH | Yanet Triana shares her immigration story and tells us what tradition she holds on to:

"At the beginning I was struggling. I miss a lot my home, my family," Triana said, adding the Canadian winters were tough as well.

"Here it's so cold."

But there's an activity Cubans are known for that she's worked into her life in Windsor that has been a big help throughout her transition.

Meet Fatimah Gul

Fatimah Gul, 11, immigrated to Windsor from the U.K. with her family more than three years ago.

Though she's settled into life, Gul says it's been difficult to be away from family members who still live in England.

"It's easier now, 'cause I made some new friends," she said.

There is, however, a British tradition she still partakes in that makes her feel closer to her first home.

WATCH | Fatimah Gul shares her immigration story and tells us what tradition she holds on to:

Meet Alanna Oddoye

Alanna Oddoye spent much of her life before the age of 18 living between England and Ghana.

"Canada's been really welcoming," she said.

She moved to Canada 15 years ago when she became an international student at the University of Windsor.

WATCH | Alanna Oddoye shares her immigration story and tells us what tradition she holds on to:

Oddoye started volunteering on and off campus, and says it helped her build connections and meet people from all over the world.

"It was a very, very diverse campus. So that helped me to feel at home."

"And just the fact that people are kind."

Oddoye ended up getting her permanent residency and citizenship. She works with the Windsor-Essex Local Immigration Partnership.

Food is the number one tradition she maintains, she says.