German auto component manufacturer opens headquarters in Windsor

A German auto component manufacturer is opening its North American headquarters in Windsor, something that was "over a year in the making."

Mayor Drew Dilkens was at Kauth's announcement Thursday morning, who said in a news release this move will bring up to 350 jobs to the region.

Kauth is a family owned business founded in 1928 in Germany. The company has manufacturing facilities across the world, employing more than 900 people.

They specialize in stamping, forming, developing and producing formed parts for automotive companies such as Audi and Chevrolet.

"Kauth conducted an extensive search in a number of communities throughout North America and determined that Windsor provides the best business case and advantages to assist us to achieve our goals and growth in North America," said Christian Kauth, CEO and owner.

The plan is to first employ 25 people for the North American distribution and warehousing centre, before expanding into a facility employing up to 350.

The headquarters is situated off E.C. Row Expressway near the Windsor International Airport.