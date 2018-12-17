Kato the police dog retires from Windsor force after 8 years

After eight years of tracking down criminals and sniffing out firearms, ammunition and narcotics, police dog Kato is retiring.

Kato has been with the Windsor Police Service since 2010.

"During his career, his handler Const. Lance Montigny and Kato attended over 3,000 calls for service, assisted in over 100 arrests and on several occasions took numerous trophies home in competitions held with the United States Police Canine Association," said Sgt. Rob Wilson, head of the K9 unit.

Kato also achieved an IPO3 certification, the highest level of achievement in obedience, tracking and protection. It's a level not many police dogs in North America attain.

Kato is retiring after eight years on the Windsor Police Service force. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Kato made the news a year ago when he helped police track down an armed suspect at Titan Tool.

"That was probably the most dangerous where there were several people's lives in danger and if it wasn't for that animal, things probably would have turned out worse," said Montigny.

Kato will continue to live with Montigny in his retirement, but Montigny said Kato will stick to his usual routine because that's what he has been trained to do.

Montigny has now been paired with another German Shepherd, Nik, who has been in training since August along with police dog Coal, also a German Shepherd.

Coal is partnered with Const. Eric Willson, who is just starting out with the canine unit.

Coal came from the Czech Republic and Nik came from Slovakia.

All three dogs have been trained in tracking and sniffing out firearms, ammunition and narcotics.