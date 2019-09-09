Kashmiris in Windsor march downtown denouncing India's lockdown of disputed region

Muhammad Shahbaz Chaudhry, who came to Canada as a Kashimiri immigrant in 2012, says he's been unable to reach his extended family back home ever since the Indian government downgraded Kashmir's autonomy and began a security crackdown in the disputed territory.

"I tried all ways. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, even on the landline. I have no contact with them," he said.

Kashmir has been disputed by India, Pakistan and China since 1947. But last month, the Indian government dropped constitutional provisions that allowed the Muslim-majority state of Kashmir to make its own laws.

India pre-empted the move by sending thousands of troops to Kashmir, imposing a curfew and cutting phone and internet services

The conflict was the focus of a rally held Sunday by the Pakistan Canada Association of Windsor, as members of the city's Kashmiri community marched throughout downtown Windsor and around city hall.

Sunday's rally was organized by the Pakistan Canada Assocation of Windsor. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"We urge our Canadian government and all peace-loving people to raise voices for those muted people whose voice has been silenced," said Chaudhry.

"More than 700 [thousand] troops have been deployed in the valley. And recently, another 30,000 joined them."

India's decision to repeal Article 370 means an end to restrictions on property purchases by people from outside the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, and state government jobs and some college places will no longer be reserved for state residents.

For Chaudhry, the Indian government's decision to repeal Article 370 is nothing more than a method of "converting the majority into a minority."

"Why India did this? So that the Hindu population from other parts of India move into Kashmir. That's exactly what was behind this," he said.

Children hold signs in support Kashmiri independence. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

During an Aug. 15 speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said stripping the disputed Kashmir region of its statehood and special constitutional provisions has helped unify the country.

He added its previous status fuelled a movement for separatism and was unjust for Kashmiri women, because the law said that they lost their inheritance rights if marrying a person from outside the region.

Modi has also argued that the move will make Kashmir more secure. But Chaudhry doesn't buy that.

"That's exactly what India was saying for the last 70 years. According to a United Nations resolution, Kashmir is a disputed area. India is trying to keep it with them with force," said Chaudhry.

"If India is just saying that they want to stop insurgency, then why is there a blackout?"

India has accused Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Hardik Gora says India's decision to downgrade Kashmir's autonomy makes the region safer. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

But following the repeal of Article 370, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded that United Nations observers be deployed to the troubled region.

Hardik Gora, an international student from India who attended Sunday's rally as a non-supporter, said the Modi government's decisions have been a means of keeping Kashmir safe and ripe for development.

"It's been a month and a half now. Nothing has happened in the favour of Pakistan," said Gora. "We just want development in Kashmir."

Throughout the rally, chants referring to India PM Modi as a terrorist were heard around downtown Windsor. Gora disputes that, arguing India has experienced its share of atrocities.

"Modi is not a terrorist," said Gora. "If you compare the population of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan 70 years ago, now they are just eight to 10 per cent now. 90 per cent is gone."