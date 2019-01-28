Eat shawarma fries from this Thunder Bay restaurant that moved to Windsor
Kabab Village closed in Thunder Bay last April — and re-opened in Windsor last month
Windsor is a great place to eat Middle Eastern — especially Lebanese — food. From downtown, to Wyandotte Street, and even small towns in the county, there is no shortage of places to get great shawarma, falafel and hummus around here.
Last month, I noticed a new sign go up on what used to be a Mexican restaurant at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Jefferson Boulevard.
At the time, it wasn't open yet — so I Googled it, and found a website that had the right address and city, but a picture of the restaurant that looked totally different.
With a little more digging, I found a story by our friends at CBC Thunder Bay, mourning the loss of a beloved Lebanese restaurant of the same name.
To learn more about why this family decided to make the move to a city with a lot more restaurant competition, I dropped by Kabab Village.
Tap on the audio player to hear me tell the story to Afternoon Drive's Chris dela Torre.
Kabab Village is located at 6124 Tecumseh Rd E. in Windsor.
Jonathan Pinto is CBC Windsor's "food dude." Know of a place you think he'd enjoy? Have a craving for a food you haven't been able to track down? Send him an email: jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca — and be sure to follow his adventures on Instagram.
