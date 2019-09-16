Justin Trudeau on the campaign trail | Day 6 LIVE
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is in Windsor, attending a campaign rally alongside recently minted Liberal Windsor West candidate Sandra Pupatlello.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is in Windsor, attending an event at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, alongside Windsor West candidate Sandra Pupatello.
The event will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
