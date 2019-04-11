A jury has announced a verdict on what caused three workers to fall to their deaths while roofing in southern Ontario. The deaths were all an accident, the jury stated in court Thursday afternoon.

The 5-member jury spent more than a day deliberating behind closed doors at the courthouse in Chatham. The coroner's inquest was called to determine how the men fell while working on separate construction projects and what can be done to prevent future mishaps.

John Janssens, 73, died on January 15, 2016. His family was in court today to hear his death was an accident. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The jury has provided nine recommendations to prevent similar deaths, including employers buy certified gear to wear on site, the Ministry of Labour investigator must have equipment for investigations such as drones and telescopes. The group also requests municipalities give out safety brochures with taxes.

John Janssens, 73, died on January 15, 2016; Michael Maukonen, 19, died on June 28, 2016; and William Swan, 56, died on May 16, 2017.

Since Monday, the jury has heard from families, medical professionals and officials with the Ministry of Labour at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham.