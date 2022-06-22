Jury reaches decision during inquest into Ontario inmate's death

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide.

A jury of four has reached a decision in the coroner's inquest in the jail death of Delilah Blair in Ontario.

Coroner's council is reviewing any potential recommendations before they're expected to be made public Thursday evening.

Blair died by hanging as an inmate at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor, Ont., on May 21, 2017. She was in the mental health unit.

The jury heard Blair made at least two written requests to speak with her mother, Selina McIntyre, in the weeks before her death. McIntyre lived more than 4,000 kilometres away in Hay River, N.W.T., in the weeks before her death.

Blair filled out this inmate request form asking to speak with her mother on May 7, 2017, two weeks before her death. Jail staff did not fill out the reply section, so it's unclear what action was taken, if any. (Coroner's inquest)

Those requests weren't fulfilled and McIntyre testified the first time she even knew her daughter was in jail was when someone called to say she was dead.

The family's most important recommendation out of all the ones proposed is about an inmate's access to calling loved ones, said Christa Big Canoe, the family's lawyer and legal director with Aboriginal Legal Services.

She said the use of the telephone should not be referred to as a privilege and that it should be a priority for inmates to have access to a phone.

"My daughter was going to tell me something and I'll never hear those words from her. It seemed to be she was silenced for some reason," McIntyre previously told CBC News.

Kate Forget, co-counsel to the coroner and legal counsel with the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ministry of the Attorney General, stressed the importance of the issue during closing submissions on Thursday

"Knowing that she made this request while she was located in a female mental health unit by today's standards would be considered segregation," Forget said.

"[It] makes this all the more heartbreaking."

The inquest heard from 17 witnesses over nine days. The lawyers involved in the proceedings proposed 47 recommendations to the jury.

More to come.