City waives fees, but not enough for another Jurassic Park

Even though City of Windsor council voted to waive $3,500 in fees for six Jurassic Park events, organizer Renaldo Agostino said it isn't enough.

"It just means Windsor's not having any more Jurassic Parks unless things change," he said.

Agostino made a plea to council for financial contribution one night after more than 2,500 people showed up to Charles Clark Square to watch the Toronto Raptors compete in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Agostino, Windsor bar owners in the city's core said that sales quadrupled on Sunday.

According to event organizer Renaldo Agostino, the final attendance count for 'Jurassic Park Windsor' was 2,723. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

He had estimated that the next event would cost roughly $10,000. Coun. Rino Bortolin put forward a motion to spend that amount on the event, but it was defeated.

In place of that motion, Coun. Jim Morrison asked which fees the city could waive in order to stage another Jurassic Park event in Windsor.

Morisson here asking what fees the city can waive. <br><br>Permit: $650<br>Rental: $550<br>Noise by-law: $100<br>For six events, inclusive of that: $3,500<br>City admin can waive up to $3,000 but only for non-profits. —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Counting permit, rental and noise bylaw fees, it would cost approximately $3,500 to stage six events. However, admin are only able to waive up to $3,000 and only for non-profit organizations.

Councillors voted in favour of waiving $3,500, but said that the vote shouldn't be seen as precedent-setting.

Agostino said that he's unaware of any city other than Windsor that isn't hosting a Raptors watch party fully funded by the municipality.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city doesn't yet have the infrastructure available for such an event, but that the city could stage similar events once old city hall is demolished.

For many fans, the Raptors' appearance in the NBA Finals is more than two decades in the making. But the excitement is also being felt by other — much younger — basketball fans, too. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Dilkens added that there wasn't enough time for council to consider the motion.

"It's a difficult conversation to spring on council, because you have to find a budget to do it," said Dilkens.

While it's disappointing for Agostino, he said he's glad to have organized at least one viewing event.

"We showed what getting the community, getting people together can make happen in 48 hours," he said.

The Toronto Raptors will be playing the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Game 4 will take place Friday at 9 p.m. ET.