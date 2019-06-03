Skip to Main Content
'Jurassic Park Windsor' brings more than 2,500 Raptors fans to Charles Clark Square
Windsor

Take a look at our photo gallery to see how Charles Clark Square transformed into 'Jurassic Park Windsor' during Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Event organizer says there's a '99.9 per cent' chance Jurassic Park Windsor returns for Game 3

CBC News
According to event organizer Renaldo Agostino, the final attendance count for 'Jurassic Park Windsor' was 2,723. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Amid a heartbreaking loss for the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 2,723 fans packed Charles Clark Square as it became Windsor's very own "Jurassic Park."

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) gave 10 Canadian cities the go-ahead to open their own versions of the popular Toronto Raptors gathering spot — and Windsor made the list.

Take a look at the photos below to see how Charles Clark Square transformed into Jurassic Park Windsor during Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals:

The line to enter Charles Clark Square was wrapped around Goyeau Street one hour before 'doors' officially opened for 'Jurassic Park Windsor' at 7 p.m. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
It was impossible to count the number of 'We The North' flags which were brought to Charles Clark Square during Sunday's Game 2. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
Some fans brought foam fingers to show their support for the Toronto Raptors at 'Jurassic Park Windsor.' (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
You could feel the tension in the air as basketball fans in Windsor rooted for the Raptors during the opening minutes of Game 2. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
For many fans, the Raptors' appearance in the NBA Finals is more than two decades in the making. But the excitement is also being felt by other — much younger — basketball fans, too. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
Many fans came to Charles Clark Square came prepared with their own lawn chairs. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
Jurassic Park Windsor featured its very own halftime show, with a dancing robot taking centre stage. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
The look of Raptors fans in Windsor told the entire story, as the Golden State Warriors opened the third quarter with an 18-0 run. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Still haven't seen enough from Jurassic Park Windsor? The CBC's Sanjay Maru was there live-tweeting from the gathering. Take a look at some of his videos below:

Following Sunday's game, the NBA Finals are split one-a-piece between the Raptors and the Warriors. Game 3 takes place Wednesday.

According to downtown Windsor event planner Renaldo Agostino, there's a "99.9 per cent chance" that Jurassic Park Windsor will return for that game.

"If the people want to see it happen, I'm sure we can put the people together to make it happen," said Agostino. "We're going to have to put some money together, but we're going to try our best. That's for sure."

