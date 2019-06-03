'Jurassic Park Windsor' brings more than 2,500 Raptors fans to Charles Clark Square
Event organizer says there's a '99.9 per cent' chance Jurassic Park Windsor returns for Game 3
Amid a heartbreaking loss for the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 2,723 fans packed Charles Clark Square as it became Windsor's very own "Jurassic Park."
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) gave 10 Canadian cities the go-ahead to open their own versions of the popular Toronto Raptors gathering spot — and Windsor made the list.
Take a look at the photos below to see how Charles Clark Square transformed into Jurassic Park Windsor during Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals:
Still haven't seen enough from Jurassic Park Windsor? The CBC's Sanjay Maru was there live-tweeting from the gathering. Take a look at some of his videos below:
UPDATE: One of the big screens is up.<br><br>And there's always a crowd starting to form — two hours before the game.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/dVZMHHIdEk">pic.twitter.com/dVZMHHIdEk</a>—@sanJmaru
We got pyro for the Canadian national anthem.<br><br>We made it, Windsor.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/wdVSXBixeF">pic.twitter.com/wdVSXBixeF</a>—@sanJmaru
The Raptors score their first points of the game.<br><br>Here's the reaction in Charles Clark Square.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/oopG4q09p2">pic.twitter.com/oopG4q09p2</a>—@sanJmaru
It's halftime — and it's getting weird here.<br><br>You be the judge. 🤖<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/CnbVrz8PKK">pic.twitter.com/CnbVrz8PKK</a>—@sanJmaru
Following Sunday's game, the NBA Finals are split one-a-piece between the Raptors and the Warriors. Game 3 takes place Wednesday.
According to downtown Windsor event planner Renaldo Agostino, there's a "99.9 per cent chance" that Jurassic Park Windsor will return for that game.
"If the people want to see it happen, I'm sure we can put the people together to make it happen," said Agostino. "We're going to have to put some money together, but we're going to try our best. That's for sure."
