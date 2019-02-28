Industry professionals to give tips on breaking into music business

With the 2019 Junos around the corner, the London host committee is shining a spotlight on neighbouring communities with events in Windsor Thursday evening.

A number of industry professionals will be participating in panel discussions hosted by JUNOS London in partnership with Music Windsor-Essex and the WindsorEssex Small Business Centre at Phog Lounge.

It's a professional development event intended to teach aspiring musicians all about the ins and outs of the industry.

Owner of Phog Lounge, Tom Lucier, said some musicians don't know about programs and resources that are available to them and this is a chance for them to learn.

"It's nice that there's an opportunity for people to sit down in front of some of these insiders," he said.

"I hope that the panelists have real takeaway for the artists.... It's pretty rare that you get those professionals in this region."

According to panelist Julie Tucker with Arts Council Windsor & Region, these types of events happen in Toronto and Hamilton "all the time," and this one in Windsor is a good opportunity to have access to industry insiders in one room together.

Other panelists include Rick Fenton with GypsySoul Records and Tim Fraser with the Home County Music and Art Festival.

Tucker added that the arts council also offers workshops for artists, along with other services like teaching artists about "doing your taxes, getting a website."

Crissi Cochrane is one of the artists performing in the showcase concert at the Olde Walkerville Theatre Thursday evening.

Musician Crissi Cochrane is also participating in Thursday's events — she'll be performing in a showcase artist at the Olde Walkerville Theatre at 7:30 p.m., following the panel discussions.

She got her start in Halifax, she said, with the help of panels held by the Halifax Pop Explosion, which is an annual music festival.

It was at those panels where she learned about different music organizations that could benefit her, along with learning about accessing grants.

"I think it's really great that we're having this panel [in Windsor] because I think it's going to help a lot of musicians realize that ... there's grants that are available to them and they're really not that difficult to get," Cochrane said.

The 2019 Juno Awards are taking place in London this year on March 17.

The development event in Windsor is happening at Phog Lounge on Thursday, at 5 p.m. There will be two panels taking place.