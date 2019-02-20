Windsor's junior squash players excel in tournaments across Canada

Young people aged 10 to 19 participated last weekend at national-level squash tournaments, and Windsor athletes performed well.

It's not just a sport for Baby Boomers; younger people have jumped on the courts at Windsor Squash and Fitness.

Graeme Williams has been coaching for "too long to remember," and he's been the head coach in Windsor for the last seven years. The youth program at WSF has grown from a handful of athletes to more than 100.

One tournament for what he calls "development" players gave Windsor a trio of thirds, a first and a number of other high placements.

Head squash coach Graeme Williams said the youth interest is great for the future of the sport. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's good for the future really," Williams said. "We had fourteen players at that tournament just from here."

On the other side of Canada, three Windsor players participated in a the Pacific Northwest Championship in British Columbia. One player was seeded second — and went on to win the title.

"We've always had isolated success, but this weekend across two different events ... it was great to see our players all having success," said Williams. "Our juniors are in a good place."

It's the busy season for junior squash, with tournaments coming up almost every weekend, ending with nationals in a few months.

"A lot of people think [squash] is on its way out," said Williams. "It's fast. It's dynamic. You need every component of fitness."

Young athletes with big dreams

Maisie Williams has been inspired by her dad, Graeme — he's coached her for the past seven years.

Maisie might get it from her dad — he's been her coach at Windsor Squash and Fitness for the last seven years. She won first place in a tournament in London, Ont. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's a sport that not a lot of people play," said Maisie. "Maybe I could inspire other children to play."

Maisie is one of the junior players who took first place in a tournament in London on the weekend.

"I was pushed to my edge," she said about the competition. She's looking forward to competing in higher levels — and her goal is to be one of the top 100 junior players in Canada.

Amin Khan (right) took first place in a national tournament in British Columbia last weekend. Dylan took a third place in a tournament in London, Ont. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Amin Khan started playing squash when he was just three — now he's 16. Khan won the tournament in British Columbia.

"I wasn't expecting it. I just wanted to play well," said Khan. "I was so happy."

Khan said being able to travel to tournaments is really cool, and he loves the great people he plays with at the club.

"Everyone should try this sport."