One charged in June arson of tire shop
Windsor police have arrested and charged one man in a June arson investigation.
The fire, which broke out at Serbu Tire on Howard Avenue June 23, was first deemed suspicious. Investigators from the arson unit then labelled the fire an arson.
The male suspect was identified and arrested August 28 without incident.
The fire caused about $500,000 in damage.