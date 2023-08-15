CK councillor will have pay suspended for 3 months over social media posts

Chatham-Kent councillor Rhonda Jubenvile will have her pay suspended for three months over comments she made during the town's debate about flag raisings in recent months.

At a debate at council on Monday night, councillors voted 13 to 3 to suspend Jubenville's pay over what the town's integrity commission identified as violations to the municipality's code of conduct for councillors.

The move comes after a report from the integrity commissioner finding Jubenville's social media posts violated the councillor code of conduct, saying Jubenville's social media posts used her influence as a public official to bully and silence her critics.

The suspension will cost Jubenville about $8,500.

Jubenville's lawyer gave submissions to council at the meeting, as did Chatham-Kent integrity commissioner Mary Ellen Bench.

Michael Alexander, Jubenville's lawyer, said he refuted the view that Jubenville's view on the Pride flag raising is discriminatory, saying her view applies to all flags. He also objected to the confidentiality of the complainants in Bench's report.

"My second objection to the charges is that the Commissioner has used the code section of confidentiality to shield the identity of the complainants and to prevent us from knowing the the factual basis for their complaints," Alexander said. "That, in my view, is what makes the allegations defamatory."

Jubenville had previously told CBC News she felt the commissioner's report was not an accurate view of the events.

In her report to council, Bench noted that council cannot overturn the findings that a breach of the Code of conduct has occurred, but are free to order a different penalty.

"It is not about flag raising. It is not about emotion. It is not about … Christian beliefs or family, or any of the other matters raised in the emails and phone calls submitted by members of the public to me or the matters referenced by counsel for Councillor Jubenville," Bench said.

"My report addresses findings with respect to social media posts and actions taken by Councillor Jubenville, which are detailed in it and nothing more than that."

Bench also outlined her reasoning for keeping complaints confidential, noting she was concerned for the complainant's safety.

"Given comments that were directed to me personally through emails as well as telephone calls, some of which I have quoted in my report, I have to be honest and tell you today that I was concerned enough about my own safety that I asked for police to be present at tonight's meeting," Bench said.

Coun. Majorie Crew voiced her support for the motion.

"If we do nothing, what that says to our community that this is OK," Crew said. "This is not OK, this is not who we are, and this is not who we want to be."

But Coun. Lauren Anderson said she wouldn't support the motion, saying it would deepen the divide in opinions.

"My thought is is that you know bringing something like this that is so maximum of what you can do could potentially just create more of a divide because of the strong opinions on either side," Anderson said. "Would an apology then potentially bring everybody together more than saying we're going to suspend your pay for the maximum amount of time, we're giving you the maximum that we can give you, rather than actually giving an opportunity for all of us to come together?

"That is the reason why I I will not be able to support this because I think it's important to bring everyone together."

After discussion lasting about an hour, council voted 13 to 3 in favour of suspending Jubenville's pay for three months.