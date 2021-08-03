$3.2M in government funding to add touchless tech to washrooms, help improve Windsor trails

The federal and provincial governments are investing more than $3 million into two Windsor projects that aim to improve multi-use trails across the city and improve 18 municipal buildings.

The funding stems from an announcement made last month by Catherine McKenna, minister of infrastructure and communities, which saw the federal government put forward $51 million to southwestern Ontario municipalities to respond to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is investing $2,563,445 while the province contributes $640,861.

The funding will be used for upgrades on several multi-use trails across Windsor and improvements to 18 municipal buildings, through automatic door openers and card readers at building entrances and the installation of touchless features in washrooms across the city.

"These much-needed upgrades will involve installing new sensor-activated water taps, soap dispensers and automatic doors to prevent the spread of germs in public buildings and washrooms as we continue to adapt our operations and shared spaces to keep residents and visitors safe," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement.

More from CBC Windsor: