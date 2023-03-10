Join CBC Windsor at Budimir Public Library this March break for family activities

If you're wondering what to do this March Break, look no further, because CBC Windsor's got you covered.

CBC Windsor is partnering with Windsor Public Library to host free activities on Wednesday, March 15, at the Budimir branch at 1310 Grand Marais Rd. W. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

The day will kickoff with a story time from 11 to 11:30 a.m., followed by an opportunity for the entire family to take part in a community mural.

Guest reader Aman Ghawanmeh, the creator of an upcoming CBC Windsor series highlighting the journeys of immigrants to the region, will host the story time.

She will read Where are you from? by Yamile Saied Mendez.

Ghawanmeh, who moved to Windsor from Amman, Jordan in 2006, said this book is important to her because it reminds her to hold on to and celebrate her roots.

"It's about being yourself while simultaneously becoming a Canadian and that there is no need to abandon your identity for the sake of another one," she said.

"It's a beautiful and intricate and complex story that's been simplified to something that children can relate to and understand," she added.

Community mural

Attendees can let their creativity flow while drawing a self portrait or tracing their hands on the "We are Windsor" mural, which will be unveiled to the community later this year.

And stick around for an opportunity to take home an exclusive branded item, while supplies last.

Be sure to check back for details or text CBC Windsor Morning's text messaging line at 519-984-2051 to receive updates and information.

All members of the community will get the chance to take part in the mural activity as it will remain on display at the library during hours of operation until the end of the week.