Jury deliberating whether Pierre had the mental state for murder

Jurors for the second-degree murder trial of John Wayne Pierre must decide if he had the required mental state for murder in order to find him guilty.

Pierre was charged in connection to the death of Lesley Watterworth, who was found dead in a home on Curry Avenue November 2016.

Justice Renee Pomerance said to find Pierre guilty of second-degree murder, the crown must prove beyond a reasonable doubt the following:

Pierre caused Watterworth's death.

Pierre caused Watterworth's death unlawfully.

Pierre had a required mental state for murder.

During Pierre's defense, he said he had stabbed Watterworth repeatedly the night of her death.

"John Pierre caused Watterworth's death and he did so unlawfully," said Justice Renee Pomerance.

The key lies in the third question, if Pierre "had the required mental state for murder," she said.

Lesley Watterworth was found in a home on the 900 block of Curry Avenue, near College Avenue, in November 2016. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Pierre's medical diagnosis

Pierre testified he had a rocky relationship with Watterworth near its end where the two frequently argued.

He said there was an argument that took place the night of her death after he confronted her about having a sexual relationship with another man.

The second witness in his defence was a forensic and clinical psychologist who said Pierre's brain "doesn't function well" neurologically.

Dr. John Fabian told the court he had diagnosed Pierre with a number of medical conditions, including a mild neurological disorder, a trauma-and stress-related disorder and a depressive disorder.

Watterworth was 42 when she died. (Submitted by the Watterworth family)

During the closing arguments, Pierre's lawyer Ken Marley said Pierre is guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

However, the crown argues that Pierre was angry, jealous and motivated to kill Watterworth because of her alleged infidelity, and had the presence of mind to remove the knife from a sheath before the stabbing.

Verdict not a punishment

Watterworth did call police in September alleging she had been assaulted by Pierre. He said on the stand this week that he rammed his bike into her that day, but nothing further.

This bloodstained knife was recovered from the Watterworth's home by police and presented as evidence during Pierre's trial. (Submitted by Windsor Police Service)

Pomerance said the jury can't use the verdict they will arrive at to punish Pierre for what he did in the past. Rather, they need to examine the evidence, including how much alcohol and drugs he had consumed.

Jurors need to decide if the crown has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Pierre either meant to kill Watterworth or meant to cause her harm and conceded she would likely die as a result, she said.

They must also consider if Pierre's actions after killing Watterworth were that of "someone who carried out his intentions ... or of someone whose consciousness was impaired."

"If you believe [Pierre's] evidence that he did not have the mental state for murder, you must find him not guilty."

If he isn't guilty of second-degree murder, Pierre would be guilty of manslaughter.

Deliberations have started just before noon on Friday.