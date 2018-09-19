Murder trial continues for Windsor man accused of killing girlfriend

The scene of a Windsor woman's murder in 2016 was shown to the victim's family in court Wednesday.

The alleged killer, 49-year-old John Wayne Pierre, sat in silence as the family of Lesley Watterworth looked at evidence presented by the Crown.

Some of the evidence includes the clothes worn by Pierre and Watterworth during the day of the murder, photos of bloody footprints at the scene and a black journal which laid next to Watterworth's lifeless body.

Watterworth was found in a home in the 900 block of Curry Avenue with "obvious signs of trauma" to her body on Nov. 1, 2016 — though the incident is believed to have happened a day earlier.

Officers discovered the body after arresting Pierre, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, at Caesar's Windsor.

Jury now being shown a series of photos of alcoholic beverages found at the scene, and apparent bloody footprints.<br><br>John Wayne Pierre is charged with first-degree murder of Lesley Watterworth.<br><br>Butterworth was 42. <a href="https://t.co/OEt5JUmJAg">https://t.co/OEt5JUmJAg</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

In court, the jury examined photos from the autopsy, showing cuts on both of Watterworth's arms and apparent scratch marks on Pierre's hands.

Other photos from the scene showed empty beer cans and liquor bottles.

An officer who interacted with Pierre while he was in his holding cell testified that the accused smelled of stale alcohol hours after the arrest.

Family in mourning

Watterworth's mother, sister and brother — have been travelling to the Superior Court of Justice from Leamington everyday since the trial started.

The victim's sister walked out of the courthouse Wednesday while photos of the body were shown to the jury, telling CBC News it was "too much for her to handle."

Watterworth was 42 when she died.

The trial will continue Thursday.