John Wayne Pierre sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

A man found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

The decision on parole eligibility for John Wayne Pierre will be decided on March 14.

Pierre was charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Lesley Watterworth, who was found dead in a home on Curry Avenue in November 2016.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was changed during a preliminary hearing.

The trial took place in September where he was found guilty.

