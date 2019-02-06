No parole for John Wayne Pierre for 15 years after second-degree murder
Pierre was sentenced to life in prison
A man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder won't be eligible for parole for 15 years, along with a lifetime ban on weapons and he'll have to provide DNA.
John Wayne Pierre was found guilty in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Lesley Watterworth.
Watterworth was found dead in a Curry Avenue home in 2016. The night of her death, Pierre had stabbed her repeatedly.
Initially he had been charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was changed during a preliminary hearing.
During the trial, the court heard the man had a rocky relationship with Watterworth near its end and the two frequently argued.
Pierre also testified there was a three-day binge of alcohol, meth and crack prior to Watterworth's death.
A jury found him guilty in September 2018.