Mich. state building flags to lower for 5 days honouring late John McCain

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff for five days in honour of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Snyder on Monday said the flags will be lowered on all state buildings and within the state capitol complex from Wednesday, when McCain will lie in state in Arizona, through Sunday, when he will be laid to rest in Maryland.

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2017. He died at age 81 on Aug. 25.

Snyder said in a statement that the former prisoner of war and Republican presidential nominee "made an incredible, positive impact on our country and on all who call it home."

He says he hopes "we will come together as a nation and honour his legacy."

The White House lowered the flag on Sunday, only to raise it to full-staff Monday. After receiving complaints from across the political spectrum, the White House flag returned to half-staff.