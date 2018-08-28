Skip to Main Content
Mich. state building flags to lower for 5 days honouring late John McCain

Mich. state building flags to lower for 5 days honouring late John McCain

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered that flags at state buildings and within the state capitol complex be lowered to honour the late U.S. Sen. John McCain for five days.

The Arizona Senator died at age 81 on Aug. 25

The Associated Press ·
John McCain served for three decades as a U.S. Senator and was the Republican Party's nominee for president in the 2008 presidential election. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff for five days in honour of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Snyder on Monday said the flags will be lowered on all state buildings and within the state capitol complex from Wednesday, when McCain will lie in state in Arizona, through Sunday, when he will be laid to rest in Maryland.

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2017. He died at age 81 on Aug. 25.

Snyder said in a statement that the former prisoner of war and Republican presidential nominee "made an incredible, positive impact on our country and on all who call it home."

He says he hopes "we will come together as a nation and honour his legacy."

The White House lowered the flag on Sunday, only to raise it to full-staff Monday. After receiving complaints from across the political spectrum, the White House flag returned to half-staff.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us