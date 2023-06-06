John Elliott, former city councillor, appointed to Windsor police services board

John Elliott has been named as a new provincially appointed member to the Windsor Police Services Board.

Elliott will take his oath of office on Wednesday afternoon. He is one of two provincially appointed board members.

Elliott will join board chair and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, vice-chair Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, and members Sophia Chisholm and Robert de Verteuil to complete the five-member board.

Elliott is the executive director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group and a former Ward 2 city councillor. He served one four-year term on council, starting in 2014.

Until the announcement of Elliott's appointment, the board had a vacant spot after former board member Denise Ghanam was not reappointed for another three-year term.

The announcement comes after criticism earlier this year about a lack of diversity on the police services board.

The soluthwestern Ontario city's police services board provides governance for the police service. It hires and fires the chief and deputy chief, is tasked with holding them accountable and oversees the implementation of policies.