46-year-old Windsor man arrested for attempted murder

A 46-year-old man from Windsor is now in police custody and is facing numerous charges including attempted murder.

WIndsor police said they received information on Friday about the possible location of John Elliott.

He was taken into custody without incident after a two hour stand off with police on Friday at a residence on the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Along with the attempted murder charge, he is also facing charges of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Hunt began Thursday

The hunt for Elliott began on Thursday when police responded to reports of an injured male on Elliott Street East at 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After releasing information about Elliott publicly they received information that he could possibly be inside a residence on Mercer street but later determined he wasn't there.

They did, however, determine that Elliott had allegedly pointed a firearm at a number of people who had been inside the residence.

"Investigators believe that the suspect was acting in an agitated manner, exited the Mercer Street residence and attended the residence in the 400 block of Elliott Street E.," police said at the time.

"A confrontation ensued between himself and the victim, during which time the victim was shot."

The major crimes branch says the matter is still under investigation.