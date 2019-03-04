New
Plans move ahead for demolition of Detroit's Joe Louis Arena
Plans are moving forward for the demolition of the former home of the Detroit Red Wings in downtown Detroit.
The demolition should be finished by the end of 2019
Detroit Building Authority Director Tyrone Clifton told the Detroit Free Press that demolition of Joe Louis Arena is expected to begin in the next four to six weeks and finish by the end of the year or early 2020.
Clifton said crews will start by disassembling the arena's interior and then proceed to the exterior by June or July. The newspaper said Detroit-based Adamo Group is doing the demolition under a $5.9 million contract with the city and there will be no implosion that people might be able to gather to see.
The Red Wings moved to the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in 2017.
With files from the Detroit Free Press
