Job security remains a top priority for striking Windsor Salt workers, as mediated talks begin

Job security remains a top priority for Windsor Salt workers like Adam Gaudet, as mediated talks begin this week in Toronto.

"Basically just to keep our jobs," he said.

"Like when they [Windsor Salt] first came out, it was more of trying to get rid of our seniority. So when they came out with the paper saying that they pay us $50 an hour. Yeah, that's all very good. It's not what we make, but it's one of those we're just hoping to keep our jobs."

Adam Gaudet is an inside driver and robotics operator at the Windsor Salt mine. He's currently on strike. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Gaudet, one of roughly 250 workers on strike, is an inside driver and robotics operator in the mine — and hopes a settlement is coming soon.

"Hopefully the lawyer comes in there and … the company lawyer comes in there and actually wants to settle the contract," he said. "We were told there are still four issues that have to be resolved at the mine. Other than that, everything else looks okay. So hopefully it goes good."

The five-month old strike involves workers represented by Unifor Locals 240 and 1959.

Last month, Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said members would not be "starved out."

"Our members will not be brought to their knees," Payne said. "They are going to get a fair collective agreement, come hell or high water.

Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959, previously told CBC News workers receive $300 a week in strike pay, meaning some have had to take on additional employment.

Windsor Salt released a statement, in June, condemning Unifor Local 1959, one of the unions representing striking workers, for "collapsing" negotiations after coming to a near deal.