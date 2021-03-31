No venues? No problem. This country singer has played a virtual concert every day for a year and counting

The start of the pandemic meant the end of live music, at least for now.

But for veteran country singer Joan Spalding, it meant the beginning of a new project that's kept her in front of her fans every single day.

Spalding, who's been releasing music since 1979 and is a well-known face at country clubs and dances across southwestern Ontario, has been logging onto Facebook every afternoon to give a virtual concert.

She says she started on April 1st of last year, and hasn't missed a single day.

"You won't believe it, but it came to me through a dream," Spalding explained on CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive. "I didn't know anything about computers, but I'll try!"

Despite a steep learning curve and spotty WiFi (she now broadcasts via her phone's data), Spalding has found performing for her fans to be surprisingly emotional.

"I cried," she said of her first virtual show. "When this pandemic came, I didn't know what to do. When I play out in public, it's usually for dances, where people have to be with one another and holding one another. But we couldn't do all that. But this really opened the door for me and I could reach the public this way."

Joan Spalding of Plympton, Ont. The country singer has been releasing music since 1979, according to her website. (Supplied)

Spalding says she typically sees between forty to several hundred viewers each day, with some tuning in from the U.S. and Canada's east coast. She often makes a point to shout-out various viewers by name, and says she's built a strong connection with many of the folks who join her online each day.

"I get so many comments," Spalding said. "Some of them are going through some hard times. They've had operations and stuff like that. I don't know, I just touch them, I guess. The comments that come are so beautiful. I really enjoy reading them. And I answer them, too."

She doesn't charge a fee to watch her daily performances, but that hasn't stopped some of Spalding's fans from showing their appreciation by sending her money or small gifts.

"I'm very lucky because I don't expect that from anybody," Spalding said. "I mean, that's not why I'm doing it. I'm doing it to help them get through this, because it's just as hard on them as it is me without having anybody to communicate or sing to. So I had to do something."

"It's the fact that I get peace of mind, and (doing) what God put me in the world for me to do — to sing and keep everybody happy. Hopefully I've touched someone and made their day."

Spalding says she's looking forward to playing live shows again once the pandemic ends, but she plans to continue performing live on her Facebook page every afternoon at 3:20pm ET.

Listen to Joan Spalding's interview with CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive below: