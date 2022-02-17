Skip to Main Content
Man found guilty of murdering Autumn Taggart appealing conviction

The man who was found guilty of murdering 31-year-old mother Autumn Taggart in 2018 is appealing his conviction.

Jitesh Bhogal was found guilty in December

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·
Jitesh Bhogal is seen withdrawing money to buy cocaine on the night of the victim's death. He is now appealing his murder conviction. (Obtained by CBC News)

Jitesh Bhogal was convicted last December of first-degree murder, a conviction that comes with an automatic life sentence.

According to a notice of appeal filed in Toronto on Feb. 2, Bhogal is seeking on appealing on the grounds that the trial judge, Renee Pomerance, made seven errors at trial including failing to exclude certain DNA evidence, failing to properly direct the jury on the essential elements of sexual assault and failing to exclude a juror for partiality.

Bhogal admitted while testifying that he killed Taggart on June 10, 2018, though he says it was accidental. 

Bhogal, who is currently incarcerated at the Joyceville Institution, is seeking either an order granting the appeal, quashing the conviction and entering an acquittal, or an order reducing the conviction to second-degree murder, or an order granting a new trial. The document also leaves it up to the court to come up with some other relief.

The appeal was submitted by the Toronto law firm of Brauti Thorning LLP.

