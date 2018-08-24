Celebration for Windsor sports philanthropist Jerry Slavik open to all

You're invited to Jerry's Friends Day. It's at the University of Windsor's Alumni Field Friday evening, and the free admission comes with a passport to activities and a seat for the fireworks event at the end of the night.

And even if you didn't know Jerry Slavik, his family and friends want you to come.

The Windsor businessman and philanthropist founded Windsor Factory Supply, the Kobby's Kids charity hockey program and made significant contributions to track and field and cross country events in Windsor-Essex.

He died three months ago at age 85 with little publicity — just the way he wanted it.

Slavik was "very quiet and unassuming," said his daughter Mary Slavik. "He figured if he stayed behind everybody's sight, he could cause a little bit of trouble."

The late youth sport enthusiast had a habit of deflecting credit with each of his contributions.

While it may be embarrassing for him to know his family is having such a large community celebration, Mary said it's more about giving thanks to the community for "supporting dad all these years."

Slavik's way of giving back

Gary Malloy, a long time track and cross country coach in Windsor, said Slavik did his best to provide resources to any activity that involved students running.

"Jerry brought his own love of the sport to everybody that he could possibly give it to," said Malloy.

An example of that was when Slavik got his hands on technology that could electronically time track meets and send results, and Windsor were leaders in the province for it at the time, he said.

"Jerry was on the forefront of all of that and was happy to allow us to use that equipment," Malloy said.

Some of Slavik's mischievous spirit showed when they were building the Alumni Field back in 2005 in time for the Pan American Junior Track and Field Championships, where he insisted on including a cauldron like they do at the Olympic games.

"I recall that we were all excited about this flame," said Malloy, "I think perhaps they didn't anticipate it was going to be quite as windy as it was that evening."

But the evening ended safely, thankfully.

Slavik was part of the effort to build the stadium in 2005. This Friday the community is invited to a celebration of his life at this stadium. (University of Windsor)

'Memory lap for Jerry'

Mary Slavik said they hope the night at the university stadium will inspire people to be involved in the community like her father.

She recalled her younger days in the 1960s when her family helped him prepare for track meets by silk-screening T-shirts and pinning bibs for hours the night before.

Every year on Victoria Day, Jerry Slavik would host a huge party with staff at Windsor Factory Supply for them and their families — complete with bouncy castles and of course, fireworks.

Aside from free items they're giving away on Friday, there will be charity donation boxes, 50/50 tickets and donation envelopes for six charity organizations most closely aligned with Slavik in the recent years.

"We're also having a very special memory lap for Jerry," Slavik said. "So with a token donation, we've got a special bib, with pins — that I will let you put on yourself — and we'll walk the track for dad."