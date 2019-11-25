Windsor police search LaSalle for information on Jerome Allen

Windsor police were searching properties in LaSalle last week for details on the Jerome Allen investigation.

Jerome Allen, missing for more than a year, disappeared October 2018 from Windsor's west end.

On Thursday and Friday, major crimes investigators conducted searches on multiple LaSalle properties with the search and rescue unit and with the Windsor police drone.

A mobile command bus was also used.

Windsor police continue to appeal to the community for information on the investigation. A $5,000 reward is also still in effect.