1st Canadian elected into Baseball Hall of Fame gets bronze statue unveiled in hometown
Fergie Jenkins grew up in Chatham, Ont., and was inducted into the hall of fame in 1991
Fergie Jenkins is back in southwestern Ontario this weekend and says he's "pretty excited" to have a statue in his hometown of Chatham, Ont.
"It's very humbling, and to have my children be the ones to unveil it makes it even more special," he said, in a statement circulated by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
Little Pre Statue Hang: Just the only 2 HOFers in the entire country 🇨🇦 smoking my new cigar at closed off Steakhouse in Chatham! Jesse Barfield, Jim Kern, & Byron Brown popped in also. 🇨🇦✌🏾<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeStillGotIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeStillGotIt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chatham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chatham</a> <a href="https://t.co/yKQaS2C1ev">pic.twitter.com/yKQaS2C1ev</a>—@fergieajenkins
A Cy Young winner in 1971, Jenkins won 20 games in six straight seasons for the Chicago Cubs from 1967-72 — and had his number 31 retired by the Cubs.
The 80-year-old former MLB pitcher was the first Canadian ever elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., back in 1991.
The statue unveiling takes place Saturday in front of the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre — in downtown Chatham.
It's a replica of the statue by sculptor Lou Cella that was introduced outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field in spring 2022.
"We drove the statue from Chicago ourselves to be sure that it arrived on time and intact," said Cella, in a news release issued by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
"We know how important this event is for Chatham-Kent and we are proud to be a part of it."
Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff says the statue is close to 11 feet tall, and without the pedestal stands around 7 feet tall.
"They wanted an action picture," said Canniff.
"He's making a pitch, so he's wound right up — his arm is back, his leg is out the other way, ready to make a pitch. It's a real action statue. It looks amazing where it is right in front of the Civic Centre here in Chatham."