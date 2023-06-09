Content
1st Canadian elected into Baseball Hall of Fame gets bronze statue unveiled in hometown

Fergie Jenkins, the first Canadian player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, is being honoured with a statue in his hometown of Chatham, Ont.

Fergie Jenkins grew up in Chatham, Ont., and was inducted into the hall of fame in 1991

A replica of a Fergie Jenkins statue that sits outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field now sits out front of the civic centre in downtown Chatham, Ont.
A replica of a Fergie Jenkins statue that sits outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field now sits out front of the civic centre in downtown Chatham, Ont. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent/YouTube)

Fergie Jenkins is back in southwestern Ontario this weekend and says he's "pretty excited" to have a statue in his hometown of Chatham, Ont.

"It's very humbling, and to have my children be the ones to unveil it makes it even more special," he said, in a statement circulated by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

A Cy Young winner in 1971, Jenkins won 20 games in six straight seasons for the Chicago Cubs from 1967-72 — and had his number 31 retired by the Cubs.

The 80-year-old former MLB pitcher was the first Canadian ever elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., back in 1991. 

The statue unveiling takes place Saturday in front of the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre — in downtown Chatham.

It's a replica of the statue by sculptor Lou Cella that was introduced outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field in spring 2022. 

Windsor Morning8:35Fergie Jenkins Statue Unveiling
As a man Fergie Jenkins is one of a kind. But a bronze statue of the baseball hall of famer has been duplicated and will be unveiled in his hometown of Chatham-Kent. Windsor Morning Host Nav Nanwa spoke to Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff about Fergie and the statue.

"We drove the statue from Chicago ourselves to be sure that it arrived on time and intact," said Cella, in a news release issued by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

"We know how important this event is for Chatham-Kent and we are proud to be a part of it."

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff says the statue is close to 11 feet tall, and without the pedestal stands around 7 feet tall.

"They wanted an action picture," said Canniff.

The statue out front of the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre is a replica of the statue by sculptor Lou Cella that was introduced outside of Chicago’s Wrigley Field in spring 2022.  (Municipality of Chatham-Kent/YouTube)

"He's making a pitch, so he's wound right up — his arm is back, his leg is out the other way, ready to make a pitch. It's a real action statue. It looks amazing where it is right in front of the Civic Centre here in Chatham."

