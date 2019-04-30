Jewish Community Centre film festival heading to school

The Jewish Community Centre film festival is headed to school.

The film festival has run for 17 years, each year focusing on Jewish culture and history.

For the first time, a few of the films will be shown at high schools in Windsor, including 'Defiant Requiem,' a documentary which tells the little-known story of concentration camp Terezin.

"The festival gives a lot to the community of Windsor," said JCC director Jay Katz. "We wanted to broaden that and have educational films."

The JCC received funding and reached out to the four major school boards locally. In order for the boards to participate, the films had to relate to identifiable parts of the curriculum.

"For high school students, they cover prejudice and bias and bullying," said Katz. "And since some students learn best through media like film, the school boards have been very enthusiastic at the opportunity."

The films will be shown to more than 1,000 students in Windsor this year.

Kim van Dijk and Annetta Ymbroukis teach at Walkerville Collegiate Institute, where hundreds of students will watch 'Defiant Requiem' as part of the Jewish Community Centre's film festival. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Annetta Ymbroukis was one of the teachers instrumental in bringing the films to Windsor schools. The committee was given several films to view and had to pick a few to show to the students.

For Ymbroukis, there was a personal connection.

"My father was in World War II. My grandparents were still in the village when they occupied," said Ymbroukis. "It really gave me a different perspective."

Teacher Kim van Dijk said the story of Terezin especially was touching.

These people were being treated very inhumanely and they kept their humanity," said van Dijk.

The documentary shows how the inmates of Terezin fought back with art and music, led by conductor Rafael Schachter. They staged plays, composed opera and wrote down the horrors around them.

"Most of them weren't musicians," said van Dikj. "They managed to play for the Nazis."

van Dijk said as a history teacher, she was surprised how little her students know about the Holocaust.

"I think in today's world, where a lot of our world leaders feel comfortable disparaging immigrants and refugees, it's important for students to understand what happens when we have a lack of empathy," said van Dijk.

Public screenings for the nine films in the festival are available at Cineplex-Odeon at Devonshire Mall over the next three days.

Kim van Dijk and Annetta Ymbroukis joined Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette on the air to talk about the project. Listen: