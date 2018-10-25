Surveillance photos released, reward offered in Jason Solomon homicide

Of the nine homicides in Windsor this year, the shooting death of 20-year-old University of Windsor student Jason Solomon is the only case in which a suspect has not been arrested or identified.

Windsor police have now released photos of two suspects seen fleeing the downtown Windsor area toward a white, Nissan Altima, moments after Solomon was gunned down.

A reward of $5,000 is also being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects. They can remain anonymous.

Windsor police superintendent Jason Crowley says the shooting was a targeted incident, but couldn't confirm if it was gang-related. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The shooting

Investigators say Solomon and a 19-year-old female were standing outside of the Pizza Pizza on Ouellette Avenue when two men ran toward them, carrying firearms.

The woman was shot, sustaining life-threatening injuries to her leg — but Solomon succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the two suspects were both wearing hooded sweaters, cinched tightly over their faces to conceal their identities.

The $5,000 reward was approved during a Windsor Police Services Board meeting Thursday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Both suspects are described as being possibly black or hispanic — one had darker skin than the other.

"We believe that this is a targeted incident. To say it's gang-related, I can't say that," said Supt. Jason Crowley of the Windsor Police Service, adding it's unclear if Solomon was mistaken for his twin brother.

The same Nissan Altima was involved in an incident with police in the Peel Region the following day. During that incident, a man fled the vehicle but his identity was never confirmed. A handgun was recovered in the vehicle, which is believed to be the same one used in the Solomon shooting.