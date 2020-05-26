Erie Shores HealthCare searching for new CEO, following departure of Janice Dawson
Janice Dawson served as the CEO for Erie Shores Healthcare for the past three years.
Erie Shores HealthCare has announced the departure of its CEO Janice Dawson and has launched an "independent executive search for the hospital's next leader."
The announcement, made Tuesday, pointed to Dawson's pursuit of "other professional interests" as her reason for leaving. She served as the hospital's CEO for the past three years.
The hospital's current chief of staff, Dr. Ross Moncur, has been named interim CEO until a full-time replacement is found.
"Our board and community are tremendously grateful to Janice for her hard work and leadership over the last three years," said Erie Shores HealthCare board chair Jeff Lewis.
"We extend our sincere appreciation and our best wishes as she begins the next chapter of her career."
