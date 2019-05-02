Jane's Walk provides opportunity to visit different Windsor neighbourhoods

This year's edition of Jane's Walk in Windsor encourages local residents to explore neighbourhoods beyond those in which they live.

"You can really get a sense of the history, the place and the people," said Sarah Morris, the Jane's Walk organizer in Windsor.

Morris says there will be 15 walks through seven different neighbourhoods. She will be leading a downtown walk focusing on street names.

"It's an opportunity to see some really cool history," she said.

Inspired by activist, urbanist and writer Jane Jacobs, Jane's Walk seeks to educate the public on what makes a city great. On the first weekend of May, citizen-led walking tours take place around the world.

In Windsor, most walks this year focus on the history of the neighbourhood, but there are a few standouts.

A downtown 'walk and talk' with city planners, organized by the City of Windsor.

A 'Jane's Ride' organized by Bike Windsor Essex, riding through Walkerville to the University of Windsor.

A 'wild' walk through the Spring Garden conservation area, focusing on flora and fauna in the region.

A chance to look at Assumption Church and cemetery with the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario.

The City of Windsor handed the project over to resident volunteers two years ago.

"It's been such an amazing process," said Morris. "People are hungry for local material, local history."

The walks take place Friday through Sunday and span the city, including the west end, Ford City and the downtown core.

"If you've been wondering what's happening, come out," said Morris. "Hopefully the conversations will continue."