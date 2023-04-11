Jagmeet Singh hopes to strengthen NDP during Windsor visit

Jagmeet Singh's post-budget tour has stopped off in Windsor.

The NDP leader's time in the city included a meeting with Mayor Drew Dilkens and a visit to St.Clair College, where he learned about the campus's dental program.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meeting Mayor of WIndsor Drew Dilkins. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Since last month's federal budget, the NDP has heralded the new dental care program for low-income Canadians as a victory for the party. The plan will expand eligibility to uninsured Canadians under 18, senior citizens and people with disabilities with an annual family income of less than $90,000 a year.

Before the 2023 budget, Singh said that the dental plan was necessary to maintain the NDP and the Liberal's agreement.

"The dental care program is a health piece that's going to help people with really critical health, but it's also [about] savings," he told CBC News Thursday.

"There's certain things that are outlined in the agreement [and] that dental care piece is specifically outlined. That has to be there and the expansion has to be there."

Singh hopes to put his party on a government footing by visiting areas like Windsor, which have the potential for support in the future.

"The NDP recognize that places like Windsor tend to be a lucrative place for them to gain votes," professor of political science at the University of Windsor Lydia Miljan said. "They certainly have been successful in the past, less so currently."

"They perceive the Windsor area to be of a lower socio-economic demographic so they probably assume there are a number of people in this area that don't have access to dental care ... This is something they can point to [where] they have had an accomplishment."

Sticking with workers

During his time in Windsor, Singh also visited the UNIFOR Windsor Salt Picket Line. The move, Miljan said, reflects the NDP's desire to focus on worker's issues.

"The conservatives have really pivoted towards focusing on 'bread-and-butter' issues, specifically the cost of living," she said. "Historically the NDP and labour have been seen to be aligned ... It's always good politics for an NDP politician to be on a picket line."

Windsor Salt union employees are striking over anti-union actions from U.S.-based holding company Stone Canyon Industries. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Beating back the conservatives

More recently, Singh has been focusing on distancing his party from the Liberals.

"The momentum seems to behind the Conservatives," Miljan said. "[Singh] did take a big risk having this supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals ... As much as he likes to take credit for certain aspects of the budget, he is now being aligned and associated with, dare I say it, a little bit of a sinking ship."

With files from CBC News.