NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes campaign stop in Windsor-Essex

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he knows Windsor needs representation — and praised local federal representatives for their presence in government.

Singh is in Windsor-Essex, as the second party leader to roll through the city, and he's focusing on healthcare and the auto sector for his visit to southwestern Ontario.

"Decisions have been made the eroded the manufacturing sector and you can clearly blame Liberals and Conservatives for that," said Singh, pointing to the lack of an automotive sector plan.

"Just this year, when there was an incentive put in place to encourage Canadians to buy electric vehicles, the one electric vehicle made in Canada — proudly made in Windsor — was excluded," said Singh. "It was only when New Democrats pushed back that the Liberals changed it."

Singh said local NDP candidates including Tracey Ramsey, Cheryl Hardcastle and Brian Masse had a lot to do with getting the Chrysler Pacifica included.

The NDP leader came to the CBC Windsor studio for an in-depth interview with host Chris Ensing:

"It feels great [to be back in Windsor]," said Singh, remembering his childhood growing up in Windsor.

According to Singh, there's a long history of support for the New Democratic Party in Windsor.

"They know we're going to make their lives better," said Singh, adding that manufacturing was a big priority for his platform.

Hear more from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on the CBC's Windsor Morning: