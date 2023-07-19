While in Windsor, Ont., NDP leader says Canada's 'mortgage misery' due to lack of Ottawa response

Jagmeet Singh said he's hearing from families who call the rise in interest rates "sharp and rapid" — resulting in "mortgage misery."

"There are so many families that are wondering how to afford to keep their homes," he said.

The federal NDP leader addressed ongoing concerns with Canada's high cost of mortgages and interest rates in front of a Windsor, Ont., home Wednesday morning.

Singh said it's the result of the prime minister not responding to an "inflationary crisis," and letting the Bank of Canada increase interest rates as the only solution.

"There are so many measures that can be taken and the federal government is just not doing enough."

Other countries have put in place significant measures to give people interest rate and mortgage relief, according to Singh.

He said adding to the problem is Canada is in the midst of a housing shortage and needs to build more faster than ever before.

"We also need to build more homes, rapidly. More homes that are affordable to rent or to buy. We need to make massive investments and make those investments as quickly as possible … And we need to make sure we're taking measures to save people money, to put money back in their pockets."

Singh said the government should be exploring incentives to encourage developers to build privately.

While in Windsor, Ont., Singh said high mortgage costs and interest rates are the result of the federal government not responding to an 'inflationary crisis.' (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We also need incentives to build more rental units that are purposely built for rent because there's not very much available in Canada. For some families, you need to start off with rental, save up money before you buy, and there's just no options."

Singh was also scheduled for a Wednesday stop at UHC-Hub of Opportunities, a centre that focuses on employment training and education, and newcomer settlement services.

His last stop in Windsor for the day was scheduled for 2 p.m. with the local labour council.