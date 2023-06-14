Federal NDP leader puts spotlight on Windsor man in calling for more affordable student housing

The federal leader of the NDP used the example of a 24-year-old student featured in a recent CBC Windsor story to call on the federal government for more affordable housing for students.

"Now take for example, a student in Windsor. The CBC reports that a 24-year-old student living in an apartment in Windsor with his sister is on the verge of homelessness because the cost of rent has gone up by so much," said Jagmeet Singh, speaking in the House of Commons Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by pointing to a $40-billion National Housing Strategy the Liberals put forward in 2017 which was increased to $70 billion.

"And more recently, we've put $4 billion on the table directly to invest with municipalities instead of fighting with them like the Conservatives wanted to do, to work with them to accelerate investments, to accelerate zoning processes, to accelerate permitting, to build more supply of housing, to take the pressure off so many Canadians around the housing market," said Trudeau.

Damon Farnsworth-McCorkle, the student Singh was referring to, says he's flattered he got the shout out, but says he's not the only one suffering.

"There are hundreds of examples. I've met other people in my life that are also looking for housing right now," said Farnsworth-McCorkle. "There are so many people on the verge of homelessness. And it's not just young people too. It's people with families, with kids that can't afford it. So it's about time the government actually steps in and starts actually funding affordable housing."

Windsor West NDP MPP Brian Masse said while the government needs to fund more affordable housing projects, he said it's also necessary to get a handle on high interest rates.

"We have to do better with regards to interest rates and start being more creative about how people can even retain their current mortgages and not be thrown out on the streets," said Masse, in his office in Ottawa.

When CBC first featured Farnsworth-McCorkle in April, he was living with his sister but faced with taking on a monthly rent of $1,200 plus utilities because his sister has moved out, the lease was in her name, and he will be a new tenant so the landlord isn't bound by a rent control that applies to existing tenants.

If he stays the rent will jump by $400 from the current $800. It's something he can't afford. He is no longer on assistance but he says he is only making $600 to $700 a month with a part-time job at Red Lobster which is part of his paid apprenticeship program to become a chef.

Masse said renovictions are another problem that needs addressing by government.

"It's really squeezing people and it's more than just an issue over affordability. It also becomes issues related to mental health," said Masse.

Farnsworth-McCorkle says the rent at the apartment he is currently in is paid until the end of the month, and then he will couch surf at his father's apartment downtown where he will pay about $500 a month until he finds another part-time job to afford an apartment on his own.

Even so, his budget will be tight.

"I'm honoured to be used as an example, but we need some quick solutions soon, much sooner than later," he said.