Windsor's Jacob Robson makes major league debut with the Detroit Tigers

It was a long road from Windsor, Ont. to Detroit's Comerica Park for Jacob Robson — even though the distance is so short.

The 26-year-old outfielder was a fan of the Detroit Tigers growing up, and he finally had his dream of playing for the team come true, as he made his major league debut with the Tigers, Thursday in Baltimore.

"I grew up going to those Tiger games, watching all the the legends — Miggy [Miguel Cabrera] and even I was just having a conversation with Ramón Santiago. I shook his hand when I got in the clubhouse and I was like 'man, I used to watch you play for this team,'" Robson told reporters ahead of Thursday's game.

"And so it's pretty special to to be a part of this team at the major league level."

Robson said he was honoured to get the call to join the Tigers, especially because he was such a fan as a kid. He even attended game two of the 2006 World Series.

"I just sort of grew up a huge Tiger fan and fantasized about playing at Comerica Park and wearing the old 'English D' So I'm really happy," he said.

Robson is expected to be in the lineup Friday night, in what will be his Comerica Park debut.

Robson was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2012 but chose to go to Mississippi State University instead. He was drafted again in 2016 by the Tigers and has spent five years in the organization's farm system — finally getting the call to join the major league team this week.

In his first game Thursday against the Orioles in Baltimore, Robson was called upon to pinch hit in the sixth inning and to play left field. In his two at-bats, he grounded out to second base both times.

Despite the long road to his first major league game, Robson says he's staying focused. He spoke of that ahead of Thursday's game.

"You know, the biggest thing they say is 'it's the same game' and you know that I'm here for a reason and I belong here," he said.

"And so if I don't go in there, go into the game with that mentality, then I don't think I'm going to have much success. So just remembering that I deserve to be here."

Canada outfielder Jacob Robson, right, steals second base during the team's 5-0 loss to Venezuela at the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier on Wednesday. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Robson also played for the Canadian team at the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier in Florida this summer.

"That was awesome," he said. "Unfortunately, we did not qualify for the Olympics, but I had an awesome time competing with those guys. There's just something different about competing for your country."

This weekend, as Robson is set to make his home debut against Cleveland, his parents in Windsor are trying to figure out how they can be at Comerica Park to see him. The U.S, border is still closed to non-essential traffic.