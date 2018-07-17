Windsor company lends wheelchair to boy who lost his to thief

The 10-year-old boy who lost his wheelchair to a thief now has a replacement as he waits for a custom-made one currently on order.

Motion Specialties in Windsor stepped forward to offer a manual wheelchair for Jacob Chase to use, "for as long as he needs it."

"How could you not want to help out in this situation? It's an awful thing that happened," said Ian Dummer, a sales consultant at the company.

Chase was returning home to eat lunch last week, and when he got ready to go back to summer camp, his wheelchair was gone.

It was a temporary loan from the John McGivney Centre that was built for children. Chase, who has cerebral palsy, can't walk long distances and he needs it in case there are any physically strenuous activities.

Dummer said it was his mother who first heard what had happened to Chase, and wanted to act on it. She also works at the company.

Jacob Chase, 10, lost his wheelchair last Wednesday while he was eating lunch at home. (Kaitie Fraser CBC News)

When Dummer went to deliver the wheelchair with her, she "lit up," he said.

"It's a really good feeling," he said.

Dummer, who says he's from the same neighbourhood as Chase, says he found it meaningful to help someone who is living in that community.

"It was good to do, you know, give back to the community, and to see a smile on his face."