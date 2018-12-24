Jack Studnicka's family ready to see their favourite player on the world stage

For hockey player Jack Studnicka's family, this Christmas is going to be extra special.

Studnicka is the captain of the OHL's Oshawa Generals, a Boston Bruins draft pick — and now, he's playing for Team Canada in the world junior hockey tournament in B.C.

Eight of his family members, including his grandparents, are getting ready to travel to Vancouver in the coming days to support him in the tournament — something his father says has been a dream of his son's from a very young age.

Jack Studnicka's family members are getting ready to join him in B.C. for the tournament, and they're hoping for a gold medal. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"He would watch every year glued to the TV," Jack's father Todd Studnicka explained.

"It's really fun, exciting. We're proud of him to accomplish that goal, and we're really excited to get there and watch."

'Always loved the game'

Growing up in Tecumseh, Ont., his family says Jack hadn't always wanted to skate as a kid, even though both his father and older brother did. But that hesitation quickly wore off, his family said.

Jack Studnicka's family says he didn't initially want to skate as a child, but he quickly overcame that and fell in love with hockey. (Submitted by Todd Studnicka)

"I always played and Jack kind of tagged along as best he could," said Sam Studnicka, Jack's brother, who also plays hockey.

Once Jack got over the initial hump of not wanting to play at first, Sam said he strapped on his skates, and his career took off.

"It wasn't surprising to see how good of a hockey player he turned out to be. You know, he'd walk around rinks carrying around hockey cards, he always loved the game."

'Eye on the prize'

His mother Mary Beth Laing, describes Jack as a competitive player from the get-go.

Jack Studnicka has played for Team Canada before, but this will be his first time playing in the World Juniors. (Instagram via @jstudnicka23)

"He always was that kid who had his eye on the prize," she said.

And moving into this month's competition, Laing said he's "pumped."

"He's really positive and really enjoying the fellowship that comes from being on Team Canada. Anyone that knows Jack knows that he's a really humble kid, very much a play maker, and just really excited to be part of that team."

Community support

The family added that Jack has received a lot of support from the local community.

"I think the community is really excited, not only for Jack, but for also Michael DiPietro," Laing said.

DiPietro, a native of Amherstburg, Ont. recently left the Windsor Spitfires to join the Ottawa 67's. He is also playing on Team Canada.

"The two boys have played together for a long time," Laing said.

Jack Studnicka's grandparents will be at the tournament in B.C. cheering him on. (Submitted by Todd Studnicka)

"You certainly feel the excitement for the world juniors as a Canadian and it's no different in this community."

The tournament officially starts on Boxing Day, and the family is ready and bursting with pride to fly out.

"We've had a couple of signs made up for him, hoping to hold those and just be loud and proud for Jack and for team Canada," Laing said.

As for what they want for Christmas this year?

A gold medal.