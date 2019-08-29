Skip to Main Content
'It's a war zone': Chatham-Kent councillor says provincial, federal aid needed to address Erie Shore flooding
Chatham-Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson said portions of Erie Shore Drive are a "war zone" Wednesday, saying resident reactions to property damage are mixed.

Chatham-Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson said he couldn't undersell "how bad some of the homes look," while speaking to CBC Windsor News at 6 host Chris Ensing. 4:29

Chatham-Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson said portions of Erie Shore Drive are a "war zone" Wednesday, adding there's little that can be done without provincial and federal aid.

Chatham-Kent municipal officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to flooding caused by strong winds and high water levels along Erie Shore Drive. Portions of the road have been closed from Bissnet Line to Erieau Road. 

Thompson said some residents hope to rebuild their homes, while other have "seen the writing on the wall and they're looking to get out."

"I can't undersell just how bad some of the homes look, with patio doors pushed in, houses filled up with water past your knees, septic systems that have backed up completely," he said. "For anybody else, it's a breezy, sunny day, but for the folks down here, I'm sure this is life altering."

He said Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Van Kestern and Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls have both toured the area and are "very well aware of the situation," but added he's not sure what can be done. 

Thompson said it will cost "tens of millions of dollars" whether officials choose to increase protections or ignore concerns.

"Either we have to decide this is an area we are going to protect and we're going to have to dump tens of millions of dollars into it, or this is an area we have to say goodbye to and we have to dump tens of million dollars into buyouts and expropriation, or this is an area where we wash our hands of it and wish the homeowners well," he said. 

Thompson added that residents aren't looking for someone to "do the work for them." 

Instead, they want "some organization, somebody to basically plead with them, to help shoulder the burden and carry the load."

"These residents know that the municipality can't do it on its own, the provincial government can't do it on its own, but they want all levels of government to realise that everybody — homeowners farmers and government — has skin in this game," he said. 

With files from Jason Viau

