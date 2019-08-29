'It's a war zone': Chatham-Kent councillor says provincial, federal aid needed to address Erie Shore flooding

Chatham-Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson said portions of Erie Shore Drive are a "war zone" Wednesday, adding there's little that can be done without provincial and federal aid.

Chatham-Kent municipal officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to flooding caused by strong winds and high water levels along Erie Shore Drive. Portions of the road have been closed from Bissnet Line to Erieau Road.

“We can’t take a southern hit.”<br><br>Westerly winds provided a bit of a reprieve overnight for some residents along Erie Shore Dr. <br><br>High water levels & strong winds doing some damage in this area. <br><br>For Trevor Dixon & his family, he describes it as a “living hell.” <a href="https://t.co/weAKQEbIKn">pic.twitter.com/weAKQEbIKn</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Thompson said some residents hope to rebuild their homes, while other have "seen the writing on the wall and they're looking to get out."

"I can't undersell just how bad some of the homes look, with patio doors pushed in, houses filled up with water past your knees, septic systems that have backed up completely," he said. "For anybody else, it's a breezy, sunny day, but for the folks down here, I'm sure this is life altering."

RAW VIDEO: Frank Sparks thought he would retire at his Erie Shore Dr home. <br><br>Strong winds, and vicious waves knocked in his floor-to-ceiling windows. <br><br>This has been his summer home since the 1950s. <br><br>Now, he describes the damage as gut wrenching. <a href="https://t.co/akKxDDsEoa">pic.twitter.com/akKxDDsEoa</a> —@JasonViauCBC

He said Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Van Kestern and Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls have both toured the area and are "very well aware of the situation," but added he's not sure what can be done.

Thompson said it will cost "tens of millions of dollars" whether officials choose to increase protections or ignore concerns.

VIDEO: Mother Nature is truly stunning — things appear to be intensifying along the Lake Erie shoreline on Erie Shore Drive. <br><br>Take a look at this close-up video of massive waves crashing up against the shoreline, shooting well above the roof. <a href="https://t.co/8kVsSeyDrw">pic.twitter.com/8kVsSeyDrw</a> —@JasonViauCBC

"Either we have to decide this is an area we are going to protect and we're going to have to dump tens of millions of dollars into it, or this is an area we have to say goodbye to and we have to dump tens of million dollars into buyouts and expropriation, or this is an area where we wash our hands of it and wish the homeowners well," he said.

Thompson added that residents aren't looking for someone to "do the work for them."

Charlie Dorner has been at this property for 11 years. He says these types of windy storms are normal. <br><br>But what’s making things worse is the record high water levels. <a href="https://t.co/hqwAX73Cpy">pic.twitter.com/hqwAX73Cpy</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Instead, they want "some organization, somebody to basically plead with them, to help shoulder the burden and carry the load."

"These residents know that the municipality can't do it on its own, the provincial government can't do it on its own, but they want all levels of government to realise that everybody — homeowners farmers and government — has skin in this game," he said.